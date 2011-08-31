Sony sets date for mobile 3D headset Japan launch

TOKYO Aug 31 Spider-Man leaps from the top of a building and swings out towards you, cloak fluttering so close you can almost touch it -- at work, on a train, in a car, or wherever you are.

Sony Corp said on Wednesday its new 3D device offers a movie experience that can be had anywhere, with a head-mounted display that lets users also watch videos and play videogames.

The sleek, futuristic visor-like headset -- not much wider than a pair of sunglasses -- covers the face from the eyes to the ears, where there are earphones attached, and weighs 420 grams (15 oz).

Clear, vivid images are produced with the help of two OLED displays located inside, creating a deep feeling of immersion.

"The hardest part for us was to make it as small-sized as possible, while maintaining high definition, but we succeeded," said Shigeru Kato, a Sony vice president.

"People can enjoy watching a favourite movie or play a videogame on their own without bothering other family members."

The headset can be used for watching videos, listening to music and playing videogames by plugging it into a Blu-ray disc player or game machine.

"Before, watching a movie on a big screen was a pastime for the whole family, but now there is a growing demand from people who want to enjoy videos on large-sized screens alone," Kato added.

But this pleasure does not come without cost. The HMZ Personal 3D Viewer -- which goes on sale in Japan on Nov. 11 -- will retail at roughly 60,000 yen ($780). ($1 = 76.735 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Elaine Lies and Michael Watson)