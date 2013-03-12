State-backed Development Bank of Japan forms $1.6 billion fund

TOKYO, March 12 State-backed lender Development
Bank of Japan launched on Tuesday a 150 billion yen
($1.56 billion) fund to invest in domestic companies.
The fund, which could double in size, is aimed at boosting
the competitiveness of Japanese industries, the bank said in a
statement, without specifying any sectors.
Private equity firms including KKR & Co LP, Bain
Capital and Carlyle Group have urged Japan to cut the
role of state-backed funds, saying such money could squeeze out
opportunities for private capital and delay restructuring for
troubled companies.
The largest state-backed funds -- Innovation Network
Corporation of Japan and Enterprise Turnaround Initiative
Corporation of Japan -- have the capacity to raise up to $37
billion to inject money into Japanese companies.