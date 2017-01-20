版本:
Japan steel industry fears protectionism from Trump -industry official

TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.

"We are worried about the risks of the Trump administration taking protectionism actions or policies," Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, told a news conference.

Shindo is also president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's biggest steelmaker.

