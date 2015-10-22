Nikkei turns negative as investors cautious before ECB meeting

TOKYO Oct 22 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday afternoon, giving up earlier gains on profit-taking as investors awaited word from a European Central Bank meeting later in the day on its plans about further quantitative easing.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.6 percent to 18,442.82 in mid-afternoon trade, compared to the morning close of 18,565.83.

"Global investors are taking a wait-and-see stance before the (ECB) event, as depending on the outcome the euro could move sharply," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,519.29, with only 1.39 billion shares changing hands as of 0502 GMT.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 13,600.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)