Nikkei turns lower as crude prices fall, BOJ says no plans to ease now

TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese stocks turned negative on
Friday afternoon, giving up earlier gains as oil prices fell and
after the Bank of Japan's chief said he had no immediate plan to
further ease policy.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to
17,160.32 in midafternoon trade. The benchmark index rose as
much as 2.1 percent in early trading but gave up all of those
gains in the afternoon.
Market sentiment was hit by falling crude prices, with U.S.
crude oil futures turning lower after posting the first
significant gains for 2016 in the previous session.
Separately, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday
reiterated that the country's price trend was improving steadily
reflecting a moderate economic recovery, and said that he had no
plan to expand monetary stimulus now.
Traders said that falling U.S. futures also sapped risk
appetite.
The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,402.45 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
12,623.93.
