Nikkei jumps 5.5 pct on oil price bounce, stimulus hopes

TOKYO Jan 22 Japanese stocks soared more than 5 percent on Friday afternoon helped by a weaker yen, bounce in oil prices and a hint of more stimulus from ECB president Mario Draghi.

The Nikkei share average jumped 5.5 percent to 16,892.16 points in afternoon trade, recouping most of its losses from the past two days.

The broader Topix gained 5.3 percent to 1,370.09 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 5.4 percent to 12,358.69. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

