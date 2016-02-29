Nikkei turns negative in afternoon trade on strong yen, China worry

TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese stocks turned negative on Monday afternoon as the dollar slipped against the yen and investor sentiment was hit by falls for Chinese shares.

The Nikkei share average shed 0.2 percent to 16,162.34 in mid-afternoon trade. The benchmark index backed off from early morning gains of much as 1.7 percent after China's Shanghai composite index tumbled.

The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 113.14 yen after rising roughly 0.9 percent to a high of 114.00 on Friday.

The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,308.60 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 11,851.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)