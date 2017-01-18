Nikkei turns positive as weak yen helps restore investor sentiment

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 18,902.38 in late afternoon trade, compared to its intraday low of 18,650.33 hit in the morning, its lowest level since Dec. 9.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,514.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,572.79.
The dollar, hurt earlier by the sterling rally following British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech, recovered and was up 0.6 percent to 113.35 yen after touching a near seven-week low of 112.570 yen. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag