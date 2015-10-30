Nikkei extends fall after BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday.
The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 18,820.92 in early afternoon trade, compared with the morning close of 18,907.60.
The Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,542.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.2 percent to 13,862.40. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.