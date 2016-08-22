Bank of Japan's rush into stocks raises fears of market distortions

* BOJ annual ETF buying jumps to 6 trln yen from 3.3 trln
* Investors worry about price distortion, speculative trade
* Nikkei components have benefited more than TOPIX-listed
* BOJ's Kuroda insists increased buying won't warp market
By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Aug 23 The Bank of Japan's near doubling
of its purchases of Tokyo shares is causing investors to worry
the central bank will dominate financial markets, which could
lead to price distortions as it continues to grease the economy.
The BOJ's buying spree will make it harder for investors to
sift good companies from bad, and raises a host of other
problems including misallocating capital, making equities
trading more speculative and reducing incentives for companies
to meet shareholder needs, analysts say.
More than three years of massive monetary stimulus has
already resulted in the central bank cornering the Japanese
government bond (JGB) market and distorting interest rates.
"The increased BOJ purchasing provides a very favourable
demand environment for listed equities," said Michael
Kretschmer, chief investment officer at Pelargos Capital in the
Hague. "Nevertheless, in the long run we strongly doubt these
type of monetary gimmicks aimed at price setting of risk assets
can have a sustained positive impact on economic growth."
The BOJ doesn't dominate the stock market as it does JGBs,
but its revved up buying of index-based shares has shifted
attention to the central bank's behaviour and away from how
companies perform.
That's contributed to outsized gains for stocks such as Fast
Retailing Co, Uniqlo's brand owner, which features
prominently in the Nikkei share average.
Some liken the increased purchases by the BOJ - the only
central bank in the world that buys stocks at the moment - to
failed government efforts over more than two decades to prop up
the market by pressing government-related financial institutions
to buy after the bursting of the late-1980s asset bubble.
The BOJ has sought to boost economic activity and dispel
decades of deflation by flooding the system with cash through
massive asset purchases. These have been mostly JGBs, but have
included real-estate investment trusts, corporate bonds,
commercial paper and stocks, in the form of exchange-traded
funds, or ETFs.
The BOJ decided on July 29 to expand this stimulus by
increasing its annual purchases of ETFs to 6 trillion yen ($60
billion) from 3.3 trillion yen.
With foreign investors largely staying away, disappointed at
the lack of progress in Japan's structural reforms, the BOJ is
almost sure to be the biggest buyer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
for the foreseeable future.
"The market is driven completely by the BOJ's buying rather
than views on each companies' earnings," said a fund manager at
a Japanese asset management firm.
JGB-IFICATION
Some worry the stock market could start to resemble the bond
market, where the BOJ's purchases - about 110-120 trillion yen
annually - have made traders fixate on its bond buying and pay
scant attention to economic data.
The BOJ's tactics "could weaken the market's function in the
long run," said Keita Matsumoto, head of investor sales at
Citigroup Global Markets Japan. "I'm worried that could lead to
a 'JGB-ification' of stocks."
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insists increased buying isn't
intended to boost share prices and wouldn't warp the market.
The BOJ's buying, although broad-based, benefits some shares
over others.
Analysts estimate the central bank allocates about 60
percent of its buying in ETFs that track the Nikkei, 30 percent
to the broader Topix and the rest to the new JPX 400
. That reflects the size of available ETFs but
disproportionately benefits the 225 companies in the Nikkei over
the nearly 2,000 companies listed in the Topix.
The Nikkei and Topix should roughly track each other, but
the Nikkei has risen 0.7 percent while the Topix has fallen 0.3
percent since the BOJ's announcement.
Moreover, the Nikkei is a simple average, not weighted by
market capitalisation, as the Topix is. That means a handful of
high-priced shares that have outsized weightings in the Nikkei
benefit the most.
Fast Retailing, which accounts for more than 8 percent of
the Nikkei, has risen 12.4 percent since the BOJ's decision.
Softbank Group Corp, another heavyweight, has jumped
21.0 percent, even as the tech and investment firm's profit
outlook has hardly changed.
"The rise in share prices may seem desirable but it causes
harm as well," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI
Research Institute. "Even if companies need to improve their
management, shareholders may not take them seriously if share
prices are not falling."
($1 = 100 yen)
