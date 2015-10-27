Nikkei falls as Apple suppliers tumble; market wary before key events

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 27 Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc suppliers such as TDK Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co tumbled before the tech giant's earnings report, while investors remained cautious before key central bank events this week.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.9 percent to 18,777.04.
The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,543.11 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 1.0 percent to 13,838.07.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party