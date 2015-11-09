Nikkei jumps to 2-1/2-month high on boost from weak yen

TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese stocks rose on Monday as the yen weakend considerably against the dollar after Friday's strong U.S. jobs report, while official data showed real wages edged up for a third straight month.

The Nikkei share average gained 2 percent to 19,642.74 for its highest close since August 20.

The broader Topix added 1.8 percent to finish at 1,590.97 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.8 percent to 14,316.65. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)