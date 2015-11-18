Nikkei edges up in choppy trade

TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese stocks edged up in choppy trade on Wednesday as the dollar's strength against the yen helped stoke otherwise risk-off sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 19,649.18, erasing most of its gains from the morning session when it ended at 19,785.73, its highest intraday level since Aug. 20.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,586.53 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to 14,298.42. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)