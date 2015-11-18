Nikkei edges up in choppy trade

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese stocks edged up in choppy trade on Wednesday as the dollar's strength against the yen helped stoke otherwise risk-off sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 19,649.18, erasing most of its gains from the morning session when it ended at 19,785.73, its highest intraday level since Aug. 20.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,586.53 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to 14,298.42. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.