Nikkei gains for a 4th day in choppy trade but trading thin before long weekend

TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese stocks ended a choppy
day's trading marginally higher on Friday, extending gains into
a fourth day, but activity was subdued as investors prepared to
go into a three-day weekend.
The Nikkei share average added 0.1 percent to
19,879.81. For the week, it gained 1.4 percent, posting the
fifth straight week of gains. Markets in Japan will be closed
for a national holiday on Monday.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,603.18,
with only 1.8 billion shares changing hands, lower than the
90-day average daily volume of 2.3 billion shares. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
14,460.70.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)