Nikkei gains for a 4th day in choppy trade but trading thin before long weekend

TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese stocks ended a choppy day's trading marginally higher on Friday, extending gains into a fourth day, but activity was subdued as investors prepared to go into a three-day weekend.

The Nikkei share average added 0.1 percent to 19,879.81. For the week, it gained 1.4 percent, posting the fifth straight week of gains. Markets in Japan will be closed for a national holiday on Monday.

The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,603.18, with only 1.8 billion shares changing hands, lower than the 90-day average daily volume of 2.3 billion shares. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 14,460.70. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)