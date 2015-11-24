Nikkei posts 5 straight days of gains; market awaits fresh trading cues

TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese stocks posted a modest
rise in choppy trade on Tuesday to mark a fifth consecutive day
of gains as investors waited for fresh trading cues.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent higher at
19,924.89.
Market participants said trade would remain tepid throughout
the week, with U.S. markets subdued ahead of Thursday's
Thanksgiving holiday.
They noted the market was waiting for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet to approve the outline of next year's budget on
Dec. 1. A supplementary budget for the current fiscal year is
also planned.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,605.94 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.2 percent to
14,482.06.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric
Meijer)