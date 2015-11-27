Nikkei edges down, flat for the week; charts signal vulnerability

TOKYO Nov 27 Japanese stocks fell in thin trade on Friday as technical indicators suggested the market is overbought and vulnerable to a correction.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.3 percent to end the day at 19,883.94. The benchmark index was flat for the week, which saw subdued trading due to holiday closures in the United States and Japan.

The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 1,594.45, ending the week down by 0.5 percent.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 14,378.61. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)