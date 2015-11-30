Nikkei slips amid China concerns but gains in November

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese shares eased on Monday as Chinese stocks continued to slide and data showed that Japan's industrial production fell short of expectations in October.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent to 19,747.47 but the benchmark index still managed to add 3.5 percent for the month.
"This month we've seen the Nikkei test support levels on the way back up to 20,000 territory," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"It has, however, been a bumpy week amid profit-taking and concern about the strength of the yen against the dollar. Continued headwind from China affecting Japan's exports and production will also ensure that the path upward is non-linear."
The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to end the day at 1,580.25 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in negative territory. The index edged up by 1.4 percent in November.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 1 percent to end the day at 14,232.27. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.