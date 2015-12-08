Nikkei falls as tumbling oil prices spark broad selloff

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units
TOKYO Dec 8 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday after sharp declines in oil and other commodity shares offset news that the economy had dodged a recession in the third quarter.
The Nikkei share average shed 1 percent to end the day at 19,492.60 points.
The broader Topix fell 1 percent to 1,568.73, with all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1 percent to 14,123.39. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million