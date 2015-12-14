Nikkei falls to 6-week low as investors turn risk averse on weak oil prices

TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a six-week low on Monday as global oil prices extended their decline, adding to nervousness ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week.

The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent lower at 18,883.42, the lowest closing level since Nov. 2, as investors sold riskier assets.

The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,527.88, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.4 percent to 13,746.26. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)