Nikkei ends at 7-1/2-week low on oil price worries; Fed jitters

TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 7-1/2-week low on Tuesday in the face of volatile oil prices, and as investors avoided riskier assets ahead of an expected hike in U.S. interest rates later this week.

The Nikkei ended 1.7 percent lower at 18,565.90 points, its lowest since Oct. 22.

While investors widely expect the Fed to announce its first rate hike in nearly a decade on Wednesday, they are also waiting for commentary from policymakers about what will happen next.

The broader Topix dropped 1.7 percent to 1,502.55 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.7 percent to 13,513.34.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, with Brent set to extend its losing streak to an eighth day. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)