Nikkei rises to more than 1-week high after Fed rate hike

TOKYO Dec 17 Japanese stocks rose to a more
than one-week high on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced a gradual tightening cycle with its first rate hike in
nearly a decade, boosting risk appetite in the broader market.
In a well-anticipated move, the Fed raised its benchmark
interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday.
The decision lifted all but one of the 33 Topix subsectors.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.6 percent higher at
19,353.56, the highest closing level since Dec. 8.
Traders said investors were likely to take the Fed decision
in their stride for now but will closely watch for signs of
rising volatility, for indications of an adverse market reaction
in the mid to long term.
"The focus is whether the market and Fed will be on the same
page about the next rate hike and beyond," said Masaru Hamasaki,
head of market & investment information department at Amundi
Japan. "What becomes more important is the Fed's ability to
communicate with the market well. If there is a gap between
their thoughts, the market may struggle to rise further in the
later half of next year."
The central bank made clear the rate hike was a tentative
beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in deciding
its next move it would put a premium on monitoring inflation,
which remains mired below target.
The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 1,564.71 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.6 percent to
14,097.38.
