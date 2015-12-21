Nikkei edges down in thin trade as yen clings to gains on dollar

| TOKYO
TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese stocks edged down in thin
trading on Monday after the yen gained against the dollar,
putting pressure on exporters after the Bank of Japan
disappointed markets with minor adjustments to its massive
stimulus programme.
The Nikkei share average fell as much as 1.8 percent
during the morning session but recovered some of those losses to
end a day of subdued trading down by 0.4 percent at 18,916.02.
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd fell as much as 3.8 percent
after announcing it had revised down its operating profit
forecast for the financial year to December 31, 2015. But the
brewer reaffirmed its revenue and dividend forecasts and ended
the day up by 3.1 percent after its price slipped to an
attractive level.
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,531.28 and
the JPX-Nikkei 400 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,795.82.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)