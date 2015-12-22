Nikkei edges down in directionless trade ahead of national holiday

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese stocks were flat in thin, directionless trade on Tuesday as many investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the market's closure for a national holiday on Wednesday.
The Nikkei share average edged down by 0.2 percent to 18,886.70.
The Topix subindex for air transport gained 2.2 percent as crude prices remained near 2009 lows ahead of the holiday travel rush.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent while competitor ANA Holdings Inc added 1.7 percent.
The construction sector gained 1.3 percent as Sekisui House Ltd climbed 2.2 percent after Barclays raised its target price to 2,500 yen from 2,100 yen.
Taisei Corp added to the gains, rising 1.6 percent after a design submitted by a Taisei-led consortium was chosen as the New National Stadium and centerpiece of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent to 1,533.60 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 13,820.28. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million