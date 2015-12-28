Nikkei extends gains as crude oil rebound offers relief

| TOKYO
TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese stocks gained ground in
subdued trading on Monday after a rebound in global crude oil
prices helped offset disappointing November production and
retail figures.
The Nikkei share average steadily added to the
morning session's modest gains to end the day up 0.6 percent at
18,873.35.
Construction materials company Sankyo Tateyama Inc
bucked the day's strength, slipping 2.7 percent after cutting
guidance for the fiscal year through May 31, 2016.
The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to end the day at
1,529.22 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.8 percent to
13,796.98.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)