版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 5日 星期二 14:15 BJT

Nikkei falls in choppy trade as weakness in China stocks sours mood

TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese stocks fell for a second day in choppy trade to a fresh 2-1/2-month low on Tuesday after Chinese stocks returned to negative territory, capping investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent lower at 18,374.00, the lowest closing level since Oct. 20. Earlier in trade, the index had flirted with positive territory.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,504.71 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,547.19. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐