Nikkei posts first gains of 2016, China trade data soothes sentiment

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions
TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday and posted their first gains of 2016 after better-than-expected China's trade data soothed sentiment and a weaker yen lifted oversold exporters.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.9 percent to 17,715.63, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since early September.
The broader Topix also rose 2.9 percent to 1,442.09 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.9 percent to 12,986.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.