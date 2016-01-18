Nikkei slips to lowest close in a year on China worries, oil prices

| TOKYO
TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese stocks fell on Monday
amid continued unease over China's economic outlook and the
slide in crude oil prices to lows not seen since 2003.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent to
16,955.57, its lowest close in a year.
Information and communication stocks shed 2.4
percent to lead the day's declines.
Softbank Group Corp weighed heavily on the sector,
plunging 7.9 percent after Nomura Securities cut its target
price to 7,550 yen per share from 8,580 yen.
The Japanese telecommunications giant is the majority
stakeholder in Sprint Corp, which shed 10 percent of its
share price in Friday's sell-off on Wall Street.
Mizuho Financial Group Inc slipped 2.5 percent
after SMBC Nikko Securities cut its rating on the stock to
"neutral" from "outperform", citing slow growth in emerging
economies.
The broader Topix fell 1 percent to end the day at
1,387.93 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in negative
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1 percent to
12,498.67.
