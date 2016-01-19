版本:
2016年 1月 19日 星期二

Nikkei gains for 1st time in four days as investors hunt for bargains

TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday for the first time in four days as investors bought recently battered stocks, and as China's fourth-quarter growth data met expectations.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to 17,048.37 points, snapping a three-day losing streak.

China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, Tuesday's gross domestic product (GDP) data showed, the slowest growth since 2009. But there were no hints of a hard landing as some investors have feared.

The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,390.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 12,524.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

