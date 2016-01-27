Nikkei soars to near 2 week high on Wall St gains; FOMC eyed

TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei rose to a near
two-week high on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, while
investors were cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
statement due out later in the day.
The Nikkei share average ended 2.7 percent higher at
17,163.92, the highest closing level since Jan. 14.
The broader Topix gained 3.0 percent to 1,400.70
with all of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.9 percent to
12,629.20.
