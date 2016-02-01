Nikkei soars to near 1-month high; real estate stocks rise further

TOKYO Feb 1 Tokyo shares on Monday soared to
near one-month highs in heavy volume as the Bank of Japan's
surprise decision to adopt negative interest rates spurred
further buying, lifting real estate stocks.
Real estate stocks, beneficiaries of lower
interest rates, extended gains. Mitsui Fudosan Co
surged 7.5 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development
soared 6.0 percent.
But bank stocks lost ground again as negative
interest rates will eat into their interest revenues. Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
and Japan Post Bank stumbled between 5.5
percent and 8.0 percent.
The Nikkei ended 2.0 percent higher at 17,865.23,
its highest close since Jan. 6.
The broader Topix added 2.1 percent to 1,462.67,
with 3.5 billion shares changing hands, versus an average daily
volume of 2.2 billion. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose
2.3 percent to 13,219.49.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)