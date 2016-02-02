Nikkei slips on profit taking after BOJ-inspired rally

TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese shares slipped on Tuesday
as investors locked in profits from large gains made following
the Bank of Japan's surprise decision late last week to adopt
negative interest rates.
The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 17,750.68
points, pulling away from a four-week high of 17,905.37 scaled
on Monday.
Real estate shares dropped 3.3 percent and
non-bank shares lost 2.5 percent after rallying for
the past two days.
Defensive shares remained well bid, with drugmakers rising 3
percent
The broader Topix lost 0.7 percent to 1,452.04. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.8 percent to 13,117.17.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)