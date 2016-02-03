Nikkei tumbles over 3 pct as falling oil, strong yen hit sentiment

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese shares tumbled on Wednesday as crude oil prices extended their recent decline and as a stronger yen hit overall market sentiment.
The Nikkei stock index fell 3.2 percent to 17,191.25, its biggest daily fall in two weeks.
The broader Topix dropped 3.2 percent and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained