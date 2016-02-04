Nikkei falls on strong yen, Japan Inc's weak forecasts; Sharp soars

TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Thursday as a stronger yen hurt market sentiment, while bellwether companies such as Panasonic Corp and Hitachi Ltd dived after cutting earnings forecasts.

Meanwhile, Sharp Corp soared 17 percent after sources told Reuters that the company has decided to give Taiwan's Foxconn preferred negotiating rights in takeover talks, choosing its more generous offer over a rescue plan from a Japanese state-backed fund.

The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 17,044.99, the lowest closing price since Jan. 28.

The broader Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 1,388.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.2 percent to 12,532.60. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)