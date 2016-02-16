Nikkei edges up in choppy trade, SoftBank soars on buyback news

TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese stocks rose slightly in
choppy trade on Tuesday after the previous day's spectacular
rebound as oil prices cleared a one-week high.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.2 percent to
close at 16,054.43.
More than half of its gains came from telecoms conglomerate
SoftBank Group Corp, which soared 15.9 percent after
announcing it would buy back as much as 14.2 percent of its own
shares.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to end the day at
1,297.01 with 19 of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
11,721.81.
