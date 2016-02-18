Nikkei rebounds on rising oil prices, U.S. strength

| TOKYO
TOKYO Feb 18 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. economic data and
rising oil prices helped burnish global investor sentiment for
riskier assets.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.3 percent to
16,196.80, its highest close in a week and a half, shrugging off
fresh domestic data showing exports declined the most since
October 2009, instead taking cues from recovering oil prices and
overnight signs of strength in the United States and Europe.
Duty-free store operator Laox Co Ltd soared 15
percent after reporting a 51 percent year-on-year rise in
domestic all-store sales on Wednesday. The retailer is popular
with foreign tourists and investors look to its performance as
an indicator of inbound tourist spending.
The broader Topix index gained 2.3 percent to close
at 1,311.20 with all but three of its 33 sub-indexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 2.3 percent to
11,850.64.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)