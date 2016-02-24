Nikkei closes at 1-week low on stronger yen, weaker oil

TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday
as a stronger yen weighed on exporters and oil prices extended
sharp declines, after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out
production cuts while industry data showed growing U.S. stock
piles.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.9 percent to
15,915.79 for its lowest close in a week.
Suzuki Motor shares slipped 1.6 percent after
Deutsche Bank cut its target price on them to 2,950 yen each
from 4,200 yen, citing the impact of foreign exchange
adjustments and weaker outlook for its India operations.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries saw its shares close
2.9 percent lower after the Nikkei business daily reported the
heavy equipment manufacturer planned to sell about 200 billion
yen ($1.79 billion) worth of assets over the next two years.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.5 percent to end
the session at 1,284.53 with all but 11 of 33 subindexes
negative.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
11,625.38.
($1 = 111.7300 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt)