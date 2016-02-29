版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 29日 星期一 14:18 BJT

Nikkei falls on strong yen, China worry; posts 8.5 pct decline on month

TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese stocks dropped on Monday as the dollar slipped against the yen and investor sentiment was hit by falls for Chinese shares.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.0 percent lower to 16,026.76 in choppy trade.

The benchmark index backed off from early morning gains of as much as 1.7 percent after China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled.

For the month, the Nikkei stumbled 8.5 percent, a third straight monthly decline and the biggest one since May 2012.

The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,297.85 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 11,755.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐