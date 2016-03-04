Nikkei rises for 4th day in choppy trade ahead of U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, March 4 Japanese stocks rose on Friday in
choppy trade, but gains were limited as investors cautiously
waited on a key U.S. jobs report after unexpected signs of
unemployment rising in the service sector.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher at
17,014.78 after trading in negative territory. The index rose
for a fourth day, the longest winning streak since November
2015.
For the week, the Nikkei added 5.1 percent, posting the
third weekly gains.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,375.35 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
12,444.36.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)