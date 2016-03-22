Nikkei strikes 1-week high as dollar gains on Fed rate hike hopes

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average soared to a one-week high on Tuesday as the dollar rose against the yen after two U.S. Federal Reserve officials supported the case for an interest rate hike sooner rather than later.

The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 17,048.55, the highest closing level since March 15.

The broader Topix gained 1.9 percent to 1,369.93, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.8 percent to 12,365.94. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)