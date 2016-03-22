Nikkei strikes 1-week high as dollar gains on Fed rate hike hopes

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average soared to a one-week high on Tuesday as the dollar rose against the yen after two U.S. Federal Reserve officials supported the case for an interest rate hike sooner rather than later.
The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 17,048.55, the highest closing level since March 15.
The broader Topix gained 1.9 percent to 1,369.93, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.8 percent to 12,365.94. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds