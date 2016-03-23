Nikkei edges down in choppy trade, volume smallest since last Dec

TOKYO, March 23 Japanese stocks edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors struggled to find new catalysts, while many of them remained wary over the dollar-yen moves.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 17,000.98.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,364.20, with only 1.6 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since late December. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 12,307.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)