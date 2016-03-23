Nikkei edges down in choppy trade, volume smallest since last Dec

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
TOKYO, March 23 Japanese stocks edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors struggled to find new catalysts, while many of them remained wary over the dollar-yen moves.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 17,000.98.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,364.20, with only 1.6 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since late December. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 12,307.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
* Redbox - new distribution agreement for 2017 with Paramount Home Media Distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: