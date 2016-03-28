Nikkei rises to 2-week high on weak yen; Sharp soars

BRIEF-Old Point says CFO Grabow to retire in summer of 2017
* Old Point Financial - on Jan. 10, Laurie D. Grabow, CFO and senior vice president/finance notified intent to retire in summer of 2017 - SEC filing
TOKYO, March 28 Japanese stocks rose to a two-week high on Monday thanks to a weaker yen, while Sharp Corp jumped on expectations it may finally sign a long-delayed takeover deal with its Taiwanese suitor.
The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 17,134.37, the highest closing level since March 14.
As March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of listed companies, the market was also underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before they go ex-dividend on Monday.
The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,381.85 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.2 percent to 12,482.88. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces closing of $1,195 million senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CVB Financial Corp. reports earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016