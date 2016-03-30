Nikkei falls on stronger yen, caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

| TOKYO, March 30
Wednesday as the yen strengthened against the dollar after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution on raising
interest rates, with the stronger yen weighing on Japan's
exporters.
Market players said appetite for riskier assets was further
diminished by investor caution ahead of U.S. jobs data scheduled
to be released on Friday.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.3 percent to
16,878.96 for its lowest close in nearly two weeks.
Shares of Takata Corp plunged 19.5 percent after
Bloomberg News reported the company's worst-case scenario for
its recall could involve 287.5 million potentially defective air
bag inflators.
The Topix subindex for marine transportation shed 4
percent as shares of Japan's shipping companies were heavily
sold throughout the afternoon session.
The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to end the day at
1,356.29 with each of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to
12,249.67.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)