Nikkei falls to fresh 1-month low on strong yen, auto stocks underperform

TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh one-month low on Monday as the dollar sagged against the yen despite a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while automakers skidded after posting disappointing sales.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 16,123.27 points.

The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,302.71, supported by buying in such defensive stocks as drugmakers.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 11,743.32.

