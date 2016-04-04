Nikkei falls to fresh 1-month low on strong yen, auto stocks underperform

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh one-month low on Monday as the dollar sagged against the yen despite a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while automakers skidded after posting disappointing sales.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 16,123.27 points.
The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,302.71, supported by buying in such defensive stocks as drugmakers.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 11,743.32.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.