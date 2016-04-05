Nikkei ends at 7-week low on yen strength

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
TOKYO, April 5 Japanese stocks tumbled to a seven-week low on Tuesday as the yen's rising strength against the dollar cast a shadow over corporate earnings that have come to rely on yen weakness to supercharge export revenue.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 2.4 percent to 15,732.82, its lowest close since Feb. 12.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.5 percent against the yen during Asia trade on Tuesday, putting downward pressure on the share prices of Japanese exporters.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corp and Bridgestone Corp each ended the day 3.3 percent lower, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd fell 3.1 percent.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel shares ended 3.1 percent lower after Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry forecast a year-on-year decline in crude steel output for the April-June quarter.
The broader Topix shed 2.6 percent to end the day at 1,268.37 with each of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.6 percent to 11,440.39. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.