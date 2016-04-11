Nikkei edges down in thin trade as strong yen hits automakers

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei edged down on Monday as the yen climbed to a fresh 17-month high against the dollar, dragging down export-focussed companies such as automakers, while trading volume was thin as investors stayed risk-averse.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4 percent to 15,751.13.
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,279.79, with only 1.83 billion shares changing hands, compared with the 30-day average volume of 2.2 billion shares.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 11,549.34. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.