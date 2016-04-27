Nikkei slips on disappointing earnings as BOJ verdict looms

| TOKYO, April 27
TOKYO, April 27 Japanese stocks fell for a third
straight day on Wednesday as disappointing corporate earnings
came into sharp focus amid uncertainty over whether the Bank of
Japan will deliver further stimulus at this week's policy
meeting.
The Nikkei share average declined 0.4 percent to
17,290.49.
Japan-based suppliers of iPhone parts fell in early trade
after Apple Inc reported its first-ever decline in
iPhone sales and its first revenue drop in over a decade.
Ceramic capacitor maker Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
, which relies heavily on Apple for sales, ended the day
4.4 percent lower. Image sensor makers Alps Electric Co Ltd
and Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd each pared heavier
morning session losses to end the day around 1.2 percent lower.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp was 2.8 percent lower after
media reports that the company's two top executives are likely
to resign over the Japanese automaker's manipulation of fuel
economy data. The stock closed at 422 yen has shed more than
half its value since closing at 864 yen on April 19, a day
before the fuel economy scandal came to light.
Shares of JFE Holdings Inc shed 3.6 percent and
weighed heavily on the steel sector, which fell 1.2
percent, after the steel giant reported declines in sales and
operating profit on Tuesday.
The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,384.30 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
12,536.85.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)