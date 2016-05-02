Nikkei tumbles to near 3-week low on stronger yen

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 2 Japanese stock indexes tumbled to
near a three-week low on Monday after the yen hit a fresh
18-month high against the dollar, hurting the profit outlook for
exporters and other shares that benefit from a weaker yen.
The Nikkei share average ended the day 3.1 percent
lower at 16,147.38, its lowest close since April 12.
The yen climbed to 106.14 yen per dollar after the U.S.
Treasury put Japan on a new currency monitoring list along with
four other countries that have large trade surpluses with the
United States. The report could make it harder for Japan to
intervene in currency markets to stem the yen's gains.
Japan's major automakers, which rely heavily on export sales
for profits, underperformed the sagging Nikkei index. Toyota
Motor Corp shares fell 3.8 percent while Nissan Motor
Co Ltd tumbled 5 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd
declined 4 percent.
Disappointing corporate earnings and forecasts further
weighed on Japanese indexes. Sony Corp fell 4 percent
after reporting an annual loss in its crucial image sensor
business, while Panasonic Corp slid 7.4 percent on
weaker sales.
Telecommunications giant NTT Docomo Inc bucked the
day's weakness, gaining 4.9 percent on strong earnings and a
solid profit forecast.
The broader Topix declined 3 percent to 1,299.96 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slid 3.1 percent to
11,749.49.
