Nikkei rises for 4th day as weak yen lifts mood

TOKYO May 12 Japan's Nikkei rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday after the yen weakened, but gains were capped by dismal earnings from companies such as Toyota Motor Corp.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent to 16,646.34 points, the highest closing level since April 28.

The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,337.27 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 12,087.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

