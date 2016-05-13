Nikkei ends 4-day winning streak but secures gains for week

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 13 Japanese stocks fell in choppy
trade on Friday, dragged down by profit-taking and persistent
concerns over a stronger yen's impact on corporate profits.
The Nikkei share average slid 1.4 percent to
16,412.21, ending a four-day winning streak. The benchmark index
ended the week 1.9 percent higher.
Rakuten Inc shares tumbled 5.4 percent after the
e-commerce giant reported a 17.3 percent year-on-year drop in
net profit for the January-March quarter.
Food processing company Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd
plunged 13.3 percent after forecasting flat net profit and
declining operating profit for the year ending March 2017.
Many of Apple's Japan-based component makers ended the day
lower on continued concerns over slowing demand for iPhones.
Murata Manufacturing Co fell 4.4 percent while Minebea
Co Ltd shares declined 4.8 percent.
Retailer Marui Group bucked the day's weakness,
climbing 6.2 percent on plans to repurchase up to 10 million of
its own shares and raise its dividend payout in the year through
March 2017.
The broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 1,320.19 and
added 1.7 percent for the week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.3 percent to
11,928.21.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)