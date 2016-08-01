Nikkei edges up as yen's surge slows, financials gain

TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average erased
earlier losses and edged up on Monday as a surge in the yen
slowed.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 16,635.77 points,
after falling to as low as 16,319.15.
Financials lead the way, with the banking subindex
climbing 3.3 percent.
Shares of financial companies have been buoyant after the
Bank of Japan refrained on Friday from charging more interest to
institutions for parking their excess reserves at the central
bank.
As part of its monetary easing the BOJ did opt to increase
the amount of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which has helped
underpin the broader equity market.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 nudged up 0.04 percent
to 11,885.15 and the broader Topix dipped 0.1 percent to
1,321.83.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)